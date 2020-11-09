Advertisement

I-70 closed near Eisenhower Tunnel due to multiple crashes

Posted by CSP Eagle on social media
Posted by CSP Eagle on social media(Credit: Colorado State Patrol)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado State Patrol has announced closures to both eastbound and westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel due to multiple crashes and due to safety reasons.

CSP posted several pictures to social media showing a devastating accident involving a semi-truck and trailer with hundreds of boxes scattered off of a steep embankment near the interstate.

Snow will continue to fall over the high country into the night and adverse driving conditions are expected.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening on the interstate.

