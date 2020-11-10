Fire Station 6 opened today

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Monday was the official opening of the new Fire Station 6. Instead of a ribbon cutting ceremony, they followed a fire station tradition and did a hose uncoupling ceremony this morning.

The ceremony took place at 11am at the new fire station located on 27 Road.

Ken Watkins, the Grand Junction Fire Chief said that this station was a long time in the making. “This station has been planned about 15 years, so this is an area of the city where we really needed a station.”

The actual construction of this building took about seven months, and on Monday, they began responding to calls.

The mayor, project managers, and fire personnel all attended the ceremony.

The reason this fire station is so important is because they would like to see better response times in that area. Watkins said that they will be serving an area of around 9,500 people, and will be backup for areas in downtown, out west, and out east.

They are excited to be able to respond to those areas in a quicker and more effecient manner because of the location of the new fire station.

There are around 22 employees at this fire station, and eight people will be working together at a time.

