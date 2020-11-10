Mask mandate extension impact on restaurants

CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) -

Mesa County businesses are reacting to the Governor Polis' third mask mandate extension and some say they’re happy to keep abiding by it.

El J’s Mexican Fast Food restaurant in Clifton says the mandate hasn’t been a problem for them so far, saying “it could be a whole lot better obviously, but customers are still hungry, you know they still want to eat.”

The restaurant also is not afraid to put their foot down in order to abide by state and county guidelines, “once I see that there’s a lot of people in here, I don’t allow them in anymore and they have to wait outside,” says cashier, Erick Ortiz.

Though most customers at El Jay’s follow the requirement, it is accompanied by a bit of confusion, “well, I think it’s kind of silly that that we’re not wearing our mask the whole time we’re in there because the virus doesn’t know if you’re at the door or at the table. I understand you can’t eat with the mask, but when I go to a restaurant I will wear my mask unless I’m eating or drinking,” says customer, Kurtis Swango.

The statewide mask mandate was announced in July and extended again in August and September.

