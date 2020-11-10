MCPH explores additional options for COVID-19 testing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If the line is any indicator, Tuesday has been the busiest day for the COVID-19 testing site at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.

Officials say the wait times were around three hours as the demand for testing continues to increase.

Now, Mesa County Public Health is looking at other options for testing.

They say they’re exploring the possibility of an additional expansion for testing at the fairgrounds.

They are also looking into working with CMU.

The University would open its testing site to the community on an appointment basis.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.