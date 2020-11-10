Advertisement

MCPH explores additional options for COVID-19 testing

(KKCO)
By Goldene Brown
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If the line is any indicator, Tuesday has been the busiest day for the COVID-19 testing site at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.

Officials say the wait times were around three hours as the demand for testing continues to increase.

Now, Mesa County Public Health is looking at other options for testing.

They say they’re exploring the possibility of an additional expansion for testing at the fairgrounds.

They are also looking into working with CMU.

The University would open its testing site to the community on an appointment basis.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Posted by CSP Eagle on social media
I-70 closed near Eisenhower Tunnel due to multiple crashes
Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.
Five D51 schools considered as COVID-19 outbreak sites
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
COVID-19 hits Grand Junction Police Department
Restaurants react to Polis' extended mask mandate: “It could be a whole lot better, but customers are still hungry”

Latest News

City adjusts services
City of Grand Junction adjusts services as COVID-19 cases rise
Over 850 inmates have tested positive in one Colorado jail
Amidst record hospitalizations, Polis extends mask mandate
In the planning for 15 years: GJFD Station 6 is officially up and running