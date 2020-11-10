Advertisement

Over 850 inmates have tested positive in one Colorado jail

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Authorities at a county jail in Colorado have said 859 of the 1,246 inmates in custody last Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 along with 66 employees.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says two of the employees were hospitalized over the weekend as coronavirus cases surged at the facility.

The Gazette reports that spokeswoman Deborah Mynatt did not disclose the status of the two employees who were hospitalized or if they were civilian employees or deputies, citing privacy concerns.

Officials first reported the outbreak on Oct. 26 when eight inmates tested positive for COVID-19. Mynatt compared the outbreak to a wildfire and said officials are trying to control further spread.

