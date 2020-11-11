Advertisement

F-16′s expected to flyover Grand Junction at 12:05 p.m. on Veteran’s Day

An F-16 flying out of Volk Field(Volk Field/Camp Douglas)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Four F-16 jets courtesy of the 140th Wing will be conducting a flyover on the Western Slope on Wednesday to honor Veteran’s Day.

The four-person teams will tip their wings just after 11 a.m. from Loveland, where they will then head south to Durango with a scheduled flyover at 11:48. The jets will then head north to pass over Grand Junction and will come in from the west at around 12:05 p.m. After that, they will flyover Rifle at 12:15.

Be sure to send us your photos and videos of the flyover!

