Local public health directors press Polis to issue tougher COVID-19 measures

DENVER (AP) - Colorado’s local public health directors have implored Gov. Jared Polis to issue tougher measures to stem the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Colorado Public Radio reports that includes state-ordered lockdowns in individual counties as needed. The state’s metro public health directors and the president of the Colorado Association of Public Health Directors made the appeal in a Nov. 5 letter to Polis and the state health department. The letter warns Colorado is “at a critical juncture” in the pandemic. Polis' office says he prefers to let individual counties make best choices for their residents but won’t hesitate to take statewide action if lives are lost because of a lack of medical capacity.

