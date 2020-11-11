Advertisement

Palisade Police Department to increase spending on body cams

By Simon Lehrer
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:40 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Palisade Police Department will increase spending on body camera equipment. The department is getting roughly 12 new body cams for a cost of around $20,000.

Palisade Police are hoping that a grant will cover the cost. However, until that grant is issued, the money will come out of Palisade’s general fund. The town council approved this measure last night.

“It adds to the transparency of a police department," says Palisade Police Department Chief Debra Funston. "It aides in our investigations, and many times it gives a truer picture of what happened with any given incident.”

The department hopes to have these cameras installed by the new year.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurants react to Polis' extended mask mandate: “It could be a whole lot better, but customers are still hungry”
New variance impacts local gyms
Amidst record hospitalizations, Polis extends mask mandate
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Posted by CSP Eagle on social media
I-70 closed near Eisenhower Tunnel due to multiple crashes

Latest News

GJ Toiletry
GJ Toiletry
Palisade PD
Palisade PD
Two additional COVID-19 outbreak sites in Delta County
An F-16 flying out of Volk Field
F-16′s expected to flyover Grand Junction at 12:05 p.m. on Veteran’s Day