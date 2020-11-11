Palisade Police Department to increase spending on body cams

PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Palisade Police Department will increase spending on body camera equipment. The department is getting roughly 12 new body cams for a cost of around $20,000.

Palisade Police are hoping that a grant will cover the cost. However, until that grant is issued, the money will come out of Palisade’s general fund. The town council approved this measure last night.

“It adds to the transparency of a police department," says Palisade Police Department Chief Debra Funston. "It aides in our investigations, and many times it gives a truer picture of what happened with any given incident.”

The department hopes to have these cameras installed by the new year.

