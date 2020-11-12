All D51 high schools to transition to remote learning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In a release sent out on Thursday afternoon, District 51 announced that all high schools (including Fruita 8/9) in the district will be transitioning to remote learning starting Monday, Nov. 16, lasting up until after Thanksgiving Break.

The district says that contact tracing has quickly become unsustainable for many secondary schools, which prompted the decision to be made.

Middle schools in the district and Gateway are evaluating their individual situations and will make a decision whether to transition to remote learning by Friday, Nov. 13. Elementary schools will remain in person at this time as they have not been experiencing the same increases in positive cases and quarantines.

The district says they are still monitoring the situation and are working to determine their next steps.

“This decision did not come easily, but we have been preparing for this possibility. We will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation in our community to determine our next steps after Thanksgiving Break. We will make a final decision by Wednesday, November 25, and communicate it with families,” says D51 in their release.

The plan following Thanksgiving Break will be determined by a host of factors: positive test rates in the community, ability to contact trace to determine impacts on schools, number of students, and staff that have to be quarantined or isolated, as well as recommendations from Mesa County Public Health.

