District 51 and CMU receive a partial grant for COVID-19 testing

Rising COVID-19 numbers means more resources are needed to combat the coronavirus,that includes the two biggest school entities in the Grand Valley—School District 51 and Colorado Mesa University.

The two have just received a partial-grant of over $88,000 to go towards COVID-19 testing, but it’s not the nose swab tests that District 51 is using the money towards, it’s wastewater testing.

According to C.M.U. it’s cost-effective and has helped stop a few potential surges.

“We’re all working together to say, please wear your masks, you know, please follow the social distancing requirements so that everybody can work together to curb this surge of cases that we’re having,” says Superintendent Diana Sirko.

The droplet digital P.C.R. machine will be the first in the Western Slope.

