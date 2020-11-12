District 51 virtual boundary meetings scheduled for November and December

Boundary meetings scheduled for several schools (KKCO)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - School District 51 will be hosting virtual meetings this month and next month to discuss possible boundary changes in 2021 to the line between Fruita Monument High School and Grand Junction High School attendance boundaries, as well as some potential changes to the boundaries at three D51 elementary schools: Appleton, Pomona, and Tope.

While the meetings are designed for parent input, all meetings are open to the public and will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Boundary changes are being discussed now due to projected enrollment increases in the Appleton and Fruita Monument attendance areas.

Meetings will take place on the following dates.

• Nov. 16 - Discussion for current and future FMHS/Fruita 8-9 families

• Nov. 18 - Discussion for current and future Tope Elementary families

• Dec. 2 - Discussion for current and future Appleton Elementary families

• Dec. 3 - Discussion for current and future Pomona families

• Dec. 8 - Discussion for current and future GJHS families

• Dec. 9 - 2nd opportunity for discussion of potential FMHS/GJHS boundary line changes

Members of the public can RSVP to communicate@d51schools.org with the date of the meeting they want to attend and request that the Zoom link information be emailed to them. To sign up for a free Zoom account, please visit zoom.us/signup.

