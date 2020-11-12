Advertisement

Islamic State group claims attack at Saudi WWI ceremony

This map shows the location of an explosive device attack in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 11,...
This map shows the location of an explosive device attack in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 11, 2020.(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:15 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the explosion at a cemetery in Saudi Arabia the previous day where American and European officials were commemorating the end of World War I.

The blast wounded three people.

IS said in a post on one of its online Telegram channels on Thursday that its fighters were able to plant the explosive device at the cemetery for non-Muslims in the city of Jiddah.

It provided no evidence but said the device went off when diplomats from “the Crusader countries” had gathered there.

The British government said one U.K. national suffered minor wounds. A Greek policeman and a Saudi security officer were also wounded.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Active COVID-19 outbreak sites in Mesa County
Snapshot taken during Polis' Press Conference
Local public health directors press Polis to issue tougher COVID-19 measures
How does the flu compare with COVID-19 in Mesa County?
How does the flu compare with COVID-19 in Mesa County?
Two additional COVID-19 outbreak sites in Delta County
City adjusts services
City of Grand Junction adjusts services as COVID-19 cases rise

Latest News

A bear who frequented the same California convenience store has been released into the wild.
Snack-attack bear who was caught on camera visiting Calif. stores released into wild
Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall for the fourth time-- this time, near Cedar Key, Florida....
Eta hits Florida again
Left, Raphael Warnock, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate speaks to supporters and...
Dems, GOP take different approaches on Georgia Senate blitz
The pancreas is deep inside the body, making cancer detection difficult.
Why pancreatic cancer is so deadly
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope