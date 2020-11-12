Advertisement

Making Thanksgiving day plans during COVID-19

By Goldene Brown
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and local health officials are pleading with people to take a step from the traditional festivities as COVID-19 cases increase.

For those who plan on having a traditional celebration, they suggest limiting the number of people in food prep areas. Instead of a line for self-serve, they say have one person serve a meal. Health officials also suggest having a small outdoor dinner with family.

“It sucks, I mean just to be honest, but I also think that it’s important to practice that social distance just because the pandemic is real and it’s getting worse in Mesa County," says one Grand Junction Resident.

Triple A says a big chunk of people won’t travel this holiday. In fact, they say 70 percent of Coloradans postponed their travel this year because of the pandemic.

