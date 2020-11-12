Advertisement

Man from West Virgina shot to death near Kremmling while elk hunting

(KKCO/KJCT)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 26-year-old elk hunter from West Virginia was shot to death by another hunter in a remote area west of Kremmling in Grand County Monday morning.

Several agencies including the Grand County District’s Attorney’s Office are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. According to our sister station KKTV in Colorado Springs, there have been no arrests made and the hunter involved was reportedly cooperating with officials.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, there is less than one hunter death per year. About 500,000 people hunt in the state per year.

