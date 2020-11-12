Advertisement

New regulations for assisted living facilities

Cappella of Grand Junction takes extra precautions to ensure their residents safety.
Cappella of Grand Junction takes extra precautions to ensure their residents safety.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released an updated public health order for senior living facilities.

The new guidance will require ongoing surveillance testing weekly for staff and residents. If a positive test is reported within a facility, outbreak testing for all residents and staff will be required.

At Cappella of Grand Junction the changes aren’t surprising, but it’s something they’ve been doing the past two months anyways.

We want to keep our residents safe and our staff safe. So we are still asking that we do window visits. If it’s a nice day some of the families will do a patio visit, but other than that we haven’t really let anybody into our building. We’re a little bit on the cautious side I think. Just want to make sure everybody’s safe," says Health and Wellness Director, Tracy Johnson.

The changes will go into effect statewide on November 20th.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Active COVID-19 outbreak sites in Mesa County
Restaurants react to Polis' extended mask mandate: “It could be a whole lot better, but customers are still hungry”
New variance impacts local gyms
Amidst record hospitalizations, Polis extends mask mandate
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Latest News

Parents raise concerns about keeping in person learning as COVID-19 cases rise.
School board reacts to increase in COVID-19 cases
Boundary meetings scheduled for several schools
District 51 virtual boundary meetings scheduled for November and December
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado