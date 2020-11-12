Advertisement

St. Mary’s to implement a no-visitor policy as COVID-19 surge continues

(KKCO/KJCT)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Beginning Nov. 13 visitors will not be allowed in St. Mary’s Medical Center as the hospital tries to combat the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus in Mesa County.

The medical center posted on their social media Wednesday night that these restrictions will be put into place to protect the health and safety of their patients, doctors, nurses, and staff. They also recognized the hardship that these new restrictions will bring.

“We recognize this may be a hardship for patients and their loved ones. These difficult decisions are made in the best interest of our community, patients and healthcare professionals' safety,” said St. Mary’s in their post on social media.

They did say that exceptions will be made in certain circumstances, such as patients undergoing certain surgeries, laboring/postpartum moms, and personal assistance caregivers will be allowed for minors.

Mesa County reported 216 cases in the county on Wednesday, which is the highest single-day tally in the county since the start of the pandemic. 34 Mesa County residents are also currently hospitalized with the virus.

UPDATED VISITOR RESTRICTIONS: Effective Friday, November 13, 2020, St. Mary’s Medical Center is implementing a...

Posted by St. Mary's Medical Center, Grand Junction, CO on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Active COVID-19 outbreak sites in Mesa County
Snapshot taken during Polis' Press Conference
Local public health directors press Polis to issue tougher COVID-19 measures
How does the flu compare with COVID-19 in Mesa County?
How does the flu compare with COVID-19 in Mesa County?
Two additional COVID-19 outbreak sites in Delta County
Parents raise concerns about keeping in person learning as COVID-19 cases rise.
School board reacts to increase in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Man from West Virgina shot to death near Kremmling while elk hunting
Mural
Students work to put up mural at Dinosaur Museum
State Police investigate after a Ford Mustang flipped over a pick-up truck last night, injuring...
Two people hospitalized in accident on Highway 6 and 50
Mural
Rise Above Colorado Mural