V.A. Western Colorado Health Care System Veteran’s Day celebration

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The Grand Valley honored American veterans on Wednesday in celebration of Veteran’s Day.

The V.A. Western Colorado Health Care System normally celebrates the day at the State Cemetery and Downtown Veteran’s Day Parade, but COVID-19 put the events on hold.

The boy scouts troop 303 made sure to send thanks by surrounding the campus in patriotic flags. It just so happens, that the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree stopped by and made sure to parade the iconic tree by the V.A. for all to see.

“You know, there are so many generations in the past where, it wasn’t really looked at as a really good thing, and the fact that the last 20 years or so--maybe starting with Dessert Storm, it’s been a really nice thing to be in the military, a lot of public acknowledgement, so it’s real nice for folks,” says veteran, Brad Banks.

The V.A. serves approximately 37,000 veterans across western Colorado.

