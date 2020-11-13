Advertisement

Chicago issues new COVID-19 restrictions before Thanksgiving

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:09 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has issued new COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting social gatherings to 10 people, in hopes of combating the surge in cases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging people to stay home except for essentials, like work or getting groceries. The restrictions take effect Monday.

Lightfoot said Thursday the city must work to counteract the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases, including canceling traditional Thanksgiving plans to gather with friends and family.

A month ago, Chicago reported 500 daily cases on average. The city is now averaging roughly 1,900 daily cases.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Active COVID-19 outbreak sites in Mesa County
Snapshot taken during Polis' Press Conference
Local public health directors press Polis to issue tougher COVID-19 measures
How does the flu compare with COVID-19 in Mesa County?
How does the flu compare with COVID-19 in Mesa County?
Two additional COVID-19 outbreak sites in Delta County
Parents raise concerns about keeping in person learning as COVID-19 cases rise.
School board reacts to increase in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Sen.-elect Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) discusses Senate Orientation
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, a customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going...
US piles up record October budget deficit of $284.1 billion
Tropical Storm Eta previously made landfall late Sunday in the Florida Keys, but the heavily...
Eta soaks Florida, races to Atlantic off Georgia, Carolinas
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope