Mesa County Public Health hopes to avoid a stay-at-home order

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Mesa County Public Health is doing everything it can to avoid having to move down to the stay-at-home order.

Jeff Kuhr Executive Director for Mesa County Public Health said that some of the numbers in Mesa County already qualify us to go into a stay-at-home order, but they are doing everything they can to keep that from happening.

Kuhr said, “Yes, our numbers are pretty high. We have 24 deaths and we have 34 hospitalizations as of today, but we also feel that we have some things we can do to reverse trends on where we are going.”

Some of the plans Mesa County Public Health is implementing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 is not allowing any large gatherings, no live music at restaurants or bars, and no indoor or outdoor events will be allowed starting Friday November 13th.

At this point, Kuhr said that the county and government officials do not want to close down the county, so they will do everything they can to keep it open.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.