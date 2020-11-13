Advertisement

Nintendo revives Game & Watch console for its 40th anniversary

The new Game & Watch retails for $50.
The new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. looks like the original but comes with a color screen...
The new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. looks like the original but comes with a color screen and charges with a USB-C cord.(Source: Nintendo, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:51 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nintendo has revived one of its oldest portable consoles from the 1980s – The Game & Watch.

The black-and-white handheld came out before the Game Boy and each one only played a single game.

The new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. looks like the original but comes with a color screen and charges with a USB-C cord.

It plays three games: Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels and Ball (the Mario version).

The 40th-anniversary edition of Game & Watch retails for $50.

It’s on sale for a limited time.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snapshot taken during Polis' Press Conference
Local public health directors press Polis to issue tougher COVID-19 measures
All D51 high schools to transition to remote learning
State Police investigate after a Ford Mustang flipped over a pick-up truck last night, injuring...
Two people hospitalized in accident on Highway 6 and 50
Man from West Virgina shot to death near Kremmling while elk hunting
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Active COVID-19 outbreak sites in Mesa County

Latest News

There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut,...
2 workers dead, 1 person missing in Conn. veterans hospital blast
In this Nov. 5, 2007 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers assistant general manager Kim Ng walks...
Breakthrough for women: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM
Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County Public Health hopes to avoid a stay-at-home order
Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Hurricane Center: An Iota could follow Eta’s deadly path