Salvation Army holds annual turkey drive

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With Thanksgiving fast approaching the Salvation Army is holding their annual turkey drive.

Donations are being accepted at their location on North Fourth Street ahead of their usual Thanksgiving dinner.

The dinner will be held in person between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

This year the non-profit saw an increase in first time need due to COVID-19. They will be delivering meals as well to those who are homebound.

To schedule a delivery you can contact the Salvation Army directly at (970) 242-7513.

