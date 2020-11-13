Advertisement

Salvation Army holds annual turkey drive

The Salvation Army of Grand Junction collects turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.
The Salvation Army of Grand Junction collects turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:38 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With Thanksgiving fast approaching the Salvation Army is holding their annual turkey drive.

Donations are being accepted at their location on North Fourth Street ahead of their usual Thanksgiving dinner.

The dinner will be held in person between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

This year the non-profit saw an increase in first time need due to COVID-19. They will be delivering meals as well to those who are homebound.

To schedule a delivery you can contact the Salvation Army directly at (970) 242-7513.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Active COVID-19 outbreak sites in Mesa County
Snapshot taken during Polis' Press Conference
Local public health directors press Polis to issue tougher COVID-19 measures
Two additional COVID-19 outbreak sites in Delta County
How does the flu compare with COVID-19 in Mesa County?
How does the flu compare with COVID-19 in Mesa County?
Parents raise concerns about keeping in person learning as COVID-19 cases rise.
School board reacts to increase in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

CMU transitions to online learning ahead of the holiday season.
Colorado Mesa University transitions to online learning early
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Making Thanksgiving day plans
Making Thanksgiving day plans during COVID-19