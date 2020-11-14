Advertisement

Fans create petition to make LeVar Burton next ‘Jeopardy!’ host

LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall...
LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in New York.(Greg Allen | Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans are pushing for former “Star Trek” and “Reading Rainbow” actor LeVar Burton to become the next host of “Jeopardy!”.

A petition on change.org has nearly 70,000 signatures in support of Burton.

The game show’s host, Alex Trebek died last week after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

Burton paid tribute to Trebek on Friday, tweeting his thoughts are with Trebek’s family and his millions of fans during this devastating loss.

He also said he was flattered by the petition.

In September, Burton said he’d been preparing his entire life to host “Jeopardy!”.

Sony Pictures has not made an announcement on the search for a new host.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County Public Health hopes to avoid a stay-at-home order
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of...
Texas baby with injection marks, positive heroin test, dies
All D51 high schools along with several middle schools to transition to remote learning
State Police investigate after a Ford Mustang flipped over a pick-up truck last night, injuring...
Two people hospitalized in accident on Highway 6 and 50

Latest News

Eight people were killed, including five Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a...
Army identifies 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash
46 students and staff members at Montrose High School will be quarantined until at least next...
Montrose High School students and staff required to quarantine after positive test
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
FILE - This Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows former U.S. Defense Undersecretary Michele Flournoy,...
Biden likely to break barriers, pick woman to lead Pentagon