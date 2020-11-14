Advertisement

Hotels serving Thanksgiving dinner

DoubleTree Hilton in Grand Junction prepares ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
DoubleTree Hilton in Grand Junction prepares ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:11 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The holidays look a little different this year due to COVID-19, but that’s not stopping hotels here in the Grand Valley from hosting traditions.

The DoubleTree in Grand Junction will be hosting their annual meal from 1-9 p.m., but they’ll be expanding their hours and removing the buffet option to ensure proper social distancing.

Over at Hotel Maverick, Devil’s Kitchen is also preparing to host in person dinner until 5 p.m. Those who are interested are encouraged to make reservations.

Both hotels will have takeout options available for pick up the day before Thanksgiving.

Take out orders must be received by November 19th for the DoubleTree and you’ll have until November 16th for Devil’s Kitchen.

