Advertisement

Montrose High School students and staff required to quarantine after positive test

46 students and staff members at Montrose High School will be quarantined until at least next...
46 students and staff members at Montrose High School will be quarantined until at least next week.(KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:25 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A student at Montrose High School has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing 42 other students and four staff members to quarantine until at least next Wednesday.

Montrose County Public Health identified all individuals who may have been in close contact with the COVID-positive student. Each of those students and staff members must quarantine and get tested before returning to school.

The Montrose County School District has contacted all individuals who need to quarantine. The district also reminds every community member to social distance whenever possible, and to stay home when you are sick.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County Public Health hopes to avoid a stay-at-home order
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of...
Texas baby with injection marks, positive heroin test, dies
All D51 high schools along with several middle schools to transition to remote learning
State Police investigate after a Ford Mustang flipped over a pick-up truck last night, injuring...
Two people hospitalized in accident on Highway 6 and 50

Latest News

DoubleTree Hilton in Grand Junction prepares ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Hotels serving Thanksgiving dinner
Central High School
District 51 high schools are going online
Sweet Kiwi Bakery prepares for Thanksgiving holiday treats.
Local bakery prepares for Thanksgiving
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope