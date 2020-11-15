Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery in Palisade

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential armed robbery at the Dollar General in Palisade. The incident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

The robbers pulled out a gun while taking items from the store. Nobody was injured during the incident. Witnesses described two males and one female leaving the scene in a stolen silver Kia sedan. The car’s license plate is ZAO645.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office issued the following descriptions of each suspect:

"A white male, over 6 feet, mid-twenties, possibly has a goatee. Last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with an emblem of three females on the back of the sweatshirt, black pants, and black hat.

A white male, shorter than 6 feet, mid-twenties, and last seen wearing an Adidas white sweatshirt, blue jeans, flat build hat.

A white female, mid-twenties, last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, longer white sweater, and gray or white beanie hat."

The Kia used to flee the scene was recently stolen out of Golden. MCSO warns the public not to approach the suspects, if seen, and to call 911 immediately.

