Advertisement

With COVID-19 cases rising, Colorado Emergency Operations Center returns to level 1

Governor Polis has ordered the State Emergency Operations Center to return to level 1.
Governor Polis has ordered the State Emergency Operations Center to return to level 1.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:48 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Governor Jared Polis announced that he has ordered the State Emergency Operations Center to return to level 1. This allows for all state agencies, federal partners, and organizations serving the crisis to better coordinate Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know we have the resolve to do what is necessary to defeat this virus,” Polis said, adding, “It’s up to us, Colorado, the time for change is now.”

As of Sunday, there are nearly 1,200 patients hospitalized with the virus in Colorado. Governor Polis also signed an executive order this weekend which clarifies the state’s response if there is a shortage of ICU beds. The plan calls for increasing bed capacity by at least 50 percent.

The Governor also shared that he will update previous public health orders to prepare hospitals for a surge of patients. Hospitals at more than 70 percent capacity will soon have to scale back elective procedures, ensuring space for COVID-19 patients.

“Cases and hospitalizations have continued rising, with over 1,100 Coloradans currently hospitalized for COVID,” stated Governor Polis. “We simply must do a better job of wearing masks, physically distancing, and avoiding social interactions with those outside our households.”

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fruitvale Liquors shooting
Fruitvale Liquors shooting
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Danny Rice, 67, discusses the coronavirus in his auto repair shop in downtown Elmwood,...
Surging virus cases get a shrug in many Midwestern towns
46 students and staff members at Montrose High School will be quarantined until at least next...
Montrose High School students and staff required to quarantine after positive test
DoubleTree Hilton in Grand Junction prepares ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Hotels serving Thanksgiving dinner

Latest News

Fruitvale Liquors shooting
Fruitvale Liquors shooting
Donation Box
Local Girl Scout troop helps Fruita fire station
Girl Scout Engineering Day
Girl Scout Engineering Day
This is the tenth annual holiday food/toy airlift to VFW posts.
Holiday food boxes will be delivered to Western Slope Veterans over the next month