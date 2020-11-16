Advertisement

Colorado Recycles Week(KKCO)
By Goldene Brown
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today marks Colorado Recycles Week.

Officials say Colorado has around 16 percent participation in recycling. In Mesa County, it’s around 23 percent.

Curbside Recycling says since the pandemic started, they’ve noticed a large increase of cardboard, a result of people opting for online shopping versus in stores.

“Not only is it huge for our future generations and stuff,  but obviously the planet. It keeps stuff out of the landfill, we’re here in beautiful Mesa County, right here with the monument, the Colorado River is right behind us. We want to make sure that that’s beautiful for years and years and years to come,” Curbside Recycling Geoff Crumbaugh says.

Before you head to a recycling center near you, officials say be sure to check what’s accepted and what’s not.

