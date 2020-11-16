Garfield Re-2 and Montrose County School District make temporary online transitions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Garfield Re-2 School District and Montrose both announced plans this weekend to transition some of their schools to online learning.

Cottonwood Elementary, part of the Montrose County School District, will be moving online-learning on Monday, November 16, until Monday, November 30 due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Highland Elementary, Wamsley Elementary and Rifle Middle School will also be making similar transitions to 100% online schooling starting on Monday, November 16 and will resume in-person learning on Monday, November 30.

Rifle Middle School currently has 199 students and 32% of the school’s total student body quarantined, and 18 staff members.

Wamsley Elementary has 27% of its staff quarantined, along with 14% of its students.

Highland Elementary has 28% staff quarantined and 22% of in-person student learners under quarantine.

