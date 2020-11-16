Montrose High School decides to transfer to remote learning

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Another valley school is deciding to switch to remote learning following a steep rise in COVID-19 cases on the Western Slope.

The Montrose County School District announced Monday that Montrose High School is transitioning to remote instruction and operations beginning Nov. 17.

The district pointed to increasing COVID cases, quarantined cohorts, and the subsequent impact on school staffing for the reasoning behind the decision.

The district says that they plan to resume in-person instruction after Thanksgiving Break on Monday, Nov. 30

