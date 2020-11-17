Advertisement

Athlete of the Week - Mordecai White

Mordecai White, Junior football player from Hotchkiss
By Dave Ackert
Nov. 16, 2020
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mordecai White is a junior from Hotchkiss and had a spectacular 3 touchdown game Friday night.

Mordecai’s been having a great season. He plays on both ends of the ball, he’s a running back and a linebacker. On defense he has over 25 tackles and 3 interceptions. As a running back he’s racked up over 600 yards in the 6 regular season games with double digit touchdowns! He’s had a few multi-touchdown games and is averaging over 10 yards a carry.

The team got a win Friday night to finish the season undefeated and in the excitement of the perfect season, the coach could barely pin it down on Mordecai’s success.

The whole team has done a fantastic job this year, outscoring their opponents 257-36. Landing the 5th seed in the 1A State Playoffs. They’ll take on #4 Wray on Saturday.

