City of Fruita to receive $25,000 grant

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The city of Fruita is receiving $25,000 dollars in marketing grants

The Colorado Tourism Office is giving the dollars to Fruita to help them market tourism in the area. They’ll also partner with Palisade. The plan is to create footage of activities that are well known in the area and also highlight new activities. That includes things like water activities and the Palisade plunge which should open next spring.

“Really excited to work on this project with the town of Palisade, this is a project that both of our staff have been envisioning for a long time, so we’re excited to receive this funding through the colorado tourism office, and hopefully if the state of Colorado is encouraging travel within the area, we’ll be able to use these dollars accordingly," says City of Fruita Shannon Vassen.

The city of Fruita says this grant helps a lot because their marketing and tourism budget has been hit significantly because of the pandemic.

