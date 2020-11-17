District 51 High School and Middle Schools first day of remote learning

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -

District 51 high schools and middle schools, with the exception of Fruita Middle School transitioned to remote learning for the first time this semester on Monday.

It was the second time in 2020 with the first transition happening in March 2020.

“It was a little chaotic, starting a new situation like that, I didn’t get to see friends, I really didn’t get to finish the year, the teachers definitely weren’t sure what they were doing,” says Maren Lynch, Fruita Monument sophomore, when talking about her experience in the spring 2020 semester.

“This time around so far, I mean today was just day one, but they had a very set schedule, I think the teachers had a better idea of what to expect, I think the students obviously had a better idea of what to expect [too],” says Kirsten Lynch, Maren’s mother.

Not only did School District 51 equip all of their students with Chromebooks, they also have hotspots available for students who need Wi-Fi access at home.

The district hopes to resume in-person learning after Thanksgiving break.

