Advertisement

District 51 High School and Middle Schools first day of remote learning

District 51 High School and Middle Schools first day of remote learning
District 51 High School and Middle Schools first day of remote learning(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:46 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -

District 51 high schools and middle schools, with the exception of Fruita Middle School transitioned to remote learning for the first time this semester on Monday.

It was the second time in 2020 with the first transition happening in March 2020.

“It was a little chaotic, starting a new situation like that, I didn’t get to see friends, I really didn’t get to finish the year, the teachers definitely weren’t sure what they were doing,” says Maren Lynch, Fruita Monument sophomore, when talking about her experience in the spring 2020 semester.

“This time around so  far, I mean today was just day one, but they had a very set schedule, I think the teachers  had a better idea of what to expect, I think the students obviously had a better idea of what to expect [too],” says Kirsten Lynch, Maren’s mother.

Not only did School District 51 equip all of their students with Chromebooks, they also have hotspots available for students who need Wi-Fi access at home.

The district hopes to resume in-person learning after Thanksgiving break.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fruitvale Liquors shooting
Fruitvale Liquors shooting
Governor Polis has ordered the State Emergency Operations Center to return to level 1.
With COVID-19 cases rising, Governor Polis encourages Coloradans to work remotely
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday morning robbery in Palisade.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery in Palisade
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
CMU testing
Colorado Mesa University opens COVID-19 testing site to the public

Latest News

Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Numerous D51 schools transitioning to remote learning
$100 Grand Fundraiser
Grand Valley Young Life’s “100 Grand” fundraiser begins