Governor Polis to hold press conference at 12:30

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - As has become a normal occurrence during the pandemic, Governor Polis will hold a press conference to give an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday at 12:30.

Joining the Governor today at the Governor’s Mansion is Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Senate president Leroy Garcia, and Speaker-designate Alec Garnett.

As is the case throughout the country, COVID infections have been at or above record highs since the start of the pandemic here in Colorado. Testing numbers are up in the state, and hope remains intact as two companies in the past week have announced COVID-19 vaccines that are allegedly 90% effective against the virus.

