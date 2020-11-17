Local church preps for Thanksgiving meal deliveries

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Canyon View Vineyard Church is preparing for their annual Thanksgiving meal deliveries and they’re looking for volunteers to help.

For the last 13 years, the church has delivered meals on Thanksgiving day.

Last year, they dropped off around 1,800 meals, and this time around they plan to do the same, with safety precautions.

Meals will be prepped outside where they can social distance more. Masks and gloves will also be worn. Not as many people are able to volunteer this year because of the pandemic.

“The need hasn’t changed in fact in many ways, it actually has grown, and we just want to continue to be a blessing to the community. We really do love the community here in the valley, and we just want to be a blessing. As we’ve been given, we just want to give back," Landon Miracle, Outreach Coordinator CVVC.

Volunteers will meet at the church on Thanksgiving day at 10 a.m.

