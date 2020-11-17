Advertisement

Montrose man arrested following Methamphetamine seizure

(Credit: Delta Police Department)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - A Montrose man is now behind bars and is being held on a $60,000 bond after an incident in Delta on Nov. 17.

The Delta Police Department identified the man as 34-year-old Claudio Quezada, of Montrose, who is facing charges a slew of charges in connection to a traffic stop that occurred around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. The PD says that Quezada was originally pulled over for displaying too dark of window tint, but soon realized the man was acting suspiciously. A K9 dog and handler were called in, and the K9 alerted officers of illegal narcotics within the vehicle.

In the possession of Quezada was 31.3 grams of Methamphetamine and a handgun. Methamphetamine was also found in a water bottle that the driver had in his possession.

The full list of charges Quezada is facing are listed below.

- Windows Obstructed

- Driving Motor Vehicle while Driver’s License Under Restraint

- Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle

- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

- Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance

- Special Offender

- Tampering with Physical Evidence

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

