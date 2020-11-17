Advertisement

Parks and Rec focus of workshop

Leaders discuss Parks and Rec in 2020 comprehensive plan
Leaders discuss Parks and Rec in 2020 comprehensive plan(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:32 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - When ballot measure 2A passed two weeks ago Grand Junction’s comprehensive plan became much easier to navigate. Without the burden of capped revenue from the Tax Payer’s Bill of Rights, financial flexibility has graced city leaders.

There isn’t a better time than now to have that flexibility amid the COVID-19 crisis and stricter variances facing everyone. During a City Council Workshop Monday night, city leaders discussed how to improve or add services to the Parks and Rec department.

Grand Junction Mayor Duke Wortmann expressing the importance of our outdoor space during the health crisis. “We’re trying to improve it (Parks and Rec), Said Wortmann. “Hopefully you feel we are and just the simple fact that people voted for 2A gives us a feeling that we’re doing the right thing and focusing on what their needs are.”

The planning process for the 2020 comprehensive plan is expected to be finished at the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fruitvale Liquors shooting
Fruitvale Liquors shooting
Governor Polis has ordered the State Emergency Operations Center to return to level 1.
With COVID-19 cases rising, Governor Polis encourages Coloradans to work remotely
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday morning robbery in Palisade.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery in Palisade
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
CMU testing
Colorado Mesa University opens COVID-19 testing site to the public

Latest News

District 51 High School and Middle Schools first day of remote learning
District 51 High School and Middle Schools first day of remote learning
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Numerous D51 schools transitioning to remote learning