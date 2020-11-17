School District 51 holds meeting to talk about school boundaries

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -On Monday, District 51 held a zoom meeting with parents to talk about the growing number of students at certain schools.

The meeting was specifically geared towards Fruita Monument High School and Grand Junction High School.

They are considering making a boundary shift in order to distribute the students throughout the school more evenly.

This was the first of six meetings that will be taking place over the next couple of weeks to talk about their plans.

The meeting tonight consisted of a 20-minute presentation, a 30-minute Q and A session, and a survey.

