Bare shelves return to some stores

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you’re noticing bare shelves at stores, grocery store officials say your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you.

City market says as the holidays near, and with cases on the rise across the state, people are beginning to panic buy, again.

It’s a trend that was seen at the start of the pandemic. Things like toilet paper, paper towels, and disinfecting wipes are in high demand.

City Market encourages people to only buy what they need and leave products for other customers. They add that you should plan before you get to the store and shop early.

“Panic buying has started to pick up a little bit, just like you saw in the beginning of the pandemic, and truthfully we ask customers, please don’t panic buy, instead of stockpiling buy only what you need,” says King Soopers and City Market Jessica Trowbridge.

They say they started to notice things leaving shelves quickly a few weeks ago, which is why they have re-implemented purchase limits to some items.

