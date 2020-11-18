Advertisement

Bare shelves return to some stores

Bare shelves return to some stores
Bare shelves return to some stores(KKCO)
By Goldene Brown
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you’re noticing bare shelves at stores, grocery store officials say your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you.

City market says as the holidays near, and with cases on the rise across the state, people are beginning to panic buy, again.

It’s a trend that was seen at the start of the pandemic. Things like toilet paper, paper towels, and disinfecting wipes are in high demand.

City Market encourages people to only buy what they need and leave products for other customers. They add that you should plan before you get to the store and shop early.

“Panic buying has started to pick up a little bit, just like you saw in the beginning of the pandemic, and truthfully we ask customers, please don’t panic buy, instead of stockpiling buy only what you need,” says King Soopers and City Market Jessica Trowbridge.

They say they started to notice things leaving shelves quickly a few weeks ago, which is why they have re-implemented purchase limits to some items.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 dial system published by State of Colorado
Stricter measures coming, Mesa County to transition to Level Red starting Nov. 20
Snapshot taken from his Tuesday afternoon's press conference.
Governor Polis to hold press conference at 12:30
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Delta County reports four new deaths from COVID-19
Adre Jordan Baroz, known as Psycho, is wanted for homicide.
Human remains of three people found in the San Luis Valley
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Latest News

D51 releases plan following Thanksgiving Break
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
tade
Healthy for the Holidays