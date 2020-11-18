Advertisement

Bud Light video game console chills beers

Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.
Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.(Bud Light via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:59 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A video game console that chills beer - an obvious sign 2020 is making a turnaround.

Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.

It’s a video game console with two koozies and a projector built in, so you can game wherever you’d like.

It features six games, including Tekken 7, Soulcalibur VI and RBI Baseball 20.

You may need to ask Santa for this one, though.

It seems to be a tough item to find - Shopbeergear.com is currently taking bids in the thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 dial system published by State of Colorado
Stricter measures coming, Mesa County to transition to Level Red starting Nov. 20
Snapshot taken from his Tuesday afternoon's press conference.
Governor Polis to hold press conference at 12:30
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Delta County reports four new deaths from COVID-19
District 51
School District 51 holds meeting to talk about school boundaries
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era
Rep.-elect Nancy Mace discusses historic win, gets to work on Capitol Hill during new member...
Rep.-elect Mace gets to work on Capitol Hill, discusses top legislative goals
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
LIVE: Biden roundtable with frontline workers