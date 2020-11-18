Advertisement

Grand Valley mental health during pandemic(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:00 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Feelings of uncertainty are on the rise in the Grand Valley, but Mind Springs says they are actually seeing fewer new people then they did when the pandemic began—but, the people they are seeing, are seen more often and more intensively than before.

About 1 in 4 people in the U.S. are experiencing pandemic-related mental health issues, but they’re not all reaching out for help.

The Mind Springs crisis team meet anyone anywhere in the Mesa County community who is in a crisis—they also have co-responders that operate with 911 operators, and therapists that ride along with law enforcement.

“When somebody reaches out for help, or their family, friends, loved one, employer, co-worker, anyone who knows them is concerned that somebody might be thinking of suicide, actually asking the person, are you thinking about hurting yourself is really often difficult to do, but absolutely the right thing to do,” says Michelle Hoy, Executive Vice President, Mind Springs.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call the Colorado Crisis Services Hotline at 1-844-493-8255. They are available 24 hours a day.

