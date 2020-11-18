Advertisement

Human remains of three people found in the San Luis Valley

Adre Jordan Baroz, known as Psycho, is wanted for homicide.
Adre Jordan Baroz, known as Psycho, is wanted for homicide.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:56 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The remains of three people have been discovered in Southern Colorado’s San Luis Valley. Investigators found the remains on two separate properties in Conejos County, near the town of Las Sauces.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working with several other law enforcement agencies to identify the victims.

“There is a lot to be done on identifying these remains,” Monte Vista Police Chief George Dingfelder said in a press conference held Wednesday morning. “It’s going to take several weeks to months.”

Adre Jordan Baroz, 26, is considered the prime suspect. There is an active warrant for his arrest, and authorities say Baroz should be considered armed and dangerous. He is known in the area as “Psycho.”

“Our main goal is to get him off the street,” said Alamosa Chief of Police Ken Anderson. “He is a danger to the public right now...we are doing everything that we possibly can to locate and apprehend this individual."

Investigators believe this incident is unrelated to the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, 49, who went missing on Mother’s Day more than six months ago.

If you have any information about this crime, please call 719-270-0210.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 dial system published by State of Colorado
Stricter measures coming, Mesa County to transition to Level Red starting Nov. 20
Snapshot taken from his Tuesday afternoon's press conference.
Governor Polis to hold press conference at 12:30
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Delta County reports four new deaths from COVID-19
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
District 51
School District 51 holds meeting to talk about school boundaries

Latest News

One cat dies in apartment fire off of Belford Ave.
tade
Healthy for the Holidays
Dog helps child abuse victims
Dog helps child abuse victims
Grand Valley mental health during pandemic
Grand Valley mental health during pandemic