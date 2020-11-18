Human remains of three people found in the San Luis Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The remains of three people have been discovered in Southern Colorado’s San Luis Valley. Investigators found the remains on two separate properties in Conejos County, near the town of Las Sauces.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working with several other law enforcement agencies to identify the victims.

“There is a lot to be done on identifying these remains,” Monte Vista Police Chief George Dingfelder said in a press conference held Wednesday morning. “It’s going to take several weeks to months.”

Adre Jordan Baroz, 26, is considered the prime suspect. There is an active warrant for his arrest, and authorities say Baroz should be considered armed and dangerous. He is known in the area as “Psycho.”

“Our main goal is to get him off the street,” said Alamosa Chief of Police Ken Anderson. “He is a danger to the public right now...we are doing everything that we possibly can to locate and apprehend this individual."

Investigators believe this incident is unrelated to the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, 49, who went missing on Mother’s Day more than six months ago.

If you have any information about this crime, please call 719-270-0210.

