One cat dies in apartment fire off of Belford Ave.

(Credit: GJFD)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:08 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A cat was unable to survive an apartment fire that started Tuesday night in the 200 block of Belford Avenue.

The fire was contained to the interior of the apartment and did not spread beyond that - when firefighters with the Grand Junction Fire Department (GJFD) arrived on scene, only light smoke was visible and the fire mostly self-extinguished, says the GJFD.

Aside from the death of the cat, no other injuries were reported. The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

The GJFD responded to the fire around 7:55 p.m and the flames were extinguished by 8:09.

