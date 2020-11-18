Texas Walmart uses drones to deliver COVID tests

EL PASO, Texas (CNN) – A Walmart in this COVID-riddled city began delivering coronavirus tests by drone this week.

The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of the store.

The kits come with a self-administered nasal swab that patients ship to Quest Diagnostics with a pre-paid shipping envelop.

They’ll then receive the results online.

“To be the third community in the country to have this is phenomenal,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. “It’s a reflection on who we are and our region in the state of Texas and in the nation, so I think it’s a real compliment to us.”

Pilot programs are also operating at Walmarts in Nevada and New York.

As #covid19 cases surge in El Paso, DroneUp added location #3 to its #dronedelivery project in partnership with @Walmart and @QuestDX. View our Press Conference here ⬇️ #technewshttps://t.co/zdNGX7Ht5P — DroneUp (@godroneup) November 18, 2020

The pilot program comes as El Paso suffers from one of the worst coronavirus flare-ups in the United States.

The city issued a stay-at-home order late last month that’s scheduled to run through Dec. 1.

