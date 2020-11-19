Alpine Bank pays for A’s

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Alpine Bank is rewarding children in the community for their good grades.

Their Pays for A’s program is accepting report cards from children in grades K-12 that could earn them up to $50 in cash.

Students can drop off their report card at any Alpine Bank location near them. The bank will hold a drawing of all submissions and the winning card will receive $10 for each A and $5 for each B in five main subjects.

There are two deadlines per year, one on January 31st and one on June 30th.

The bank receives around 400-500 submissions per year and they are still accepting them at all locations despite the pandemic.

