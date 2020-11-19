Advertisement

FDA plans to send foodborne illness updates weekly

The FDA has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.
The FDA has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN) - The FDA has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.

The agency said it will start publishing a weekly update on all outbreak cases its investigating that will include the stages of each investigation.

Before this, Americans waited for public health advisories or recalls to learn about concerns released to food products.

The FDA said they hope the new reports will allow the public to learn about outbreaks earlier and more frequently.

The agency’s investigation team, the Coordinated Outbreak Response and Evaluation Network, will be publishing the updates.

