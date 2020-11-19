Food Bank of the Rockies in need of volunteers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The last time Food Bank of the Rockies saw record numbers was during the stay at home order in the spring-- now, they’re seeing an even higher need.

Food donations are not accepted right now, but they are in big need of volunteers. Money donations are always accepted though, especially as they are forced to make food purchases as less and less food is given away these days-- every dollar donated equates to four meals.

The organization is still participating in the grocery rescue program and has over 100 partners on the Western Slope.

“Me and my team have been working really hard to make sure that food is available to every family that needs it. There’s no reason to not get food, it’s a basic need and so we want to make sure it’s available,” says Sue Ellen Rodwick, Director, Western Slope FBOTR.

Clifton Christian Church will be holding their monthly food drive this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

