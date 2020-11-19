Advertisement

Food Bank of the Rockies in need of volunteers

The last time Food Bank of the Rockies saw record numbers was during the stay at home order in...
The last time Food Bank of the Rockies saw record numbers was during the stay at home order in the spring-- now, they're seeing an even higher need.(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The last time Food Bank of the Rockies saw record numbers was during the stay at home order in the spring-- now, they’re seeing an even higher need.

Food donations are not accepted right now, but they are in big need of volunteers. Money donations are always accepted though, especially as they are forced to make food purchases as less and less food is given away these days-- every dollar donated equates to four meals.

The organization is still participating in the grocery rescue program and has over 100 partners on the Western Slope.

“Me and my team have been working really hard to make sure that food is available to every family that needs it. There’s no reason to not get food, it’s a basic need and so we want to make sure it’s available,” says Sue Ellen Rodwick, Director, Western Slope FBOTR.

Clifton Christian Church will be holding their monthly food drive this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 dial system published by State of Colorado
Stricter measures coming, Mesa County to transition to Level Red starting Nov. 20
Adre Jordan Baroz, known as Psycho, is wanted for homicide.
Human remains of three people found in the San Luis Valley
Snapshot taken from his Tuesday afternoon's press conference.
Governor Polis to hold press conference at 12:30
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Delta County reports four new deaths from COVID-19
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Latest News

Restaurants will be closed for indoor dining, and gyms will moved down to 10% capacity, from...
Red Level Restrictions
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Bare shelves return to some stores
Bare shelves return to some stores