Advertisement

José Feliciano celebrates 50 years of ‘Feliz Navidad’

FILE - Musician José Feliciano performs during the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute...
FILE - Musician José Feliciano performs during the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert on March 13, 2019, in Washington. Feliciano is celebrating 50 years of his bilingual Christmas classic "Feliz Navidad" by releasing a new version featuring Jason Mraz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shaggy and more.(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:25 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — José Feliciano is celebrating 50 years of his bilingual Christmas classic “Feliz Navidad” by releasing a new version.

It features Jason Mraz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shaggy and more. Michael Bolton, CNCO and Patricia Manterola are among the 30 acts who teamed up remotely for the reimagined track.

The 75-year-old Puerto Rican singer-songwriter says that back in 1970, he wanted the song’s catchy but minimalist lyrics to unite people. But he never imagined it would become a holiday standard.

Feliciano is also hosting a Dec. 20 concert featuring the tune and his versions of other Christmas carols. It will be livestreamed from his Connecticut home.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 dial system published by State of Colorado
Stricter measures coming, Mesa County to transition to Level Red starting Nov. 20
Adre Jordan Baroz, known as Psycho, is wanted for homicide.
Human remains of three people found in the San Luis Valley
Bare shelves return to some stores
Bare shelves return to some stores
Holiday festivities scaled down this year
Downtown GJ holiday festivities scaled down
D51 releases plan following Thanksgiving Break

Latest News

Alpine Bank rewards students for good grades.
Alpine Bank pays for A’s
Main Street Cafe prepares for Mesa County to move to Level Red.
Restaurants brace for new restrictions
The last time Food Bank of the Rockies saw record numbers was during the stay at home order in...
Food Bank of the Rockies in need of volunteers
Restaurants will be closed for indoor dining, and gyms will moved down to 10% capacity, from...
Red Level Restrictions
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope