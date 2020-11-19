Red Level Restrictions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The new ‘red level’ on the COVID-19 dial takes effect on Friday may not be as restrictive as some might think, Jeff Kuhr at Mesa County Public Health explains why, “I want to make sure people understand, we have an exemption in Mesa County and it’s the Five-Star Program, [the red level] does not impact [those businesses] at all.”

There are about 400 businesses in the program, and each business is required to implement covid-19 best practices.

Restaurants will be closed for indoor dining, and gyms will moved down to 10% capacity, from 25%, this does not apply to businesses in the program. The program isn’t just for restaurants-- it also applies to places like manufactures, offices, and churches.

The unique position Mesa County is in doesn’t mean people should stop doing their part to slow the spread of the coronavirus though, “I know those deaths, if you think about it at face value, it’s like well, ‘what does that have to do with me’—it has to do with you because you’re coming in contact with people that work at nursing homes, that work at the jail, that works with the homeless population, and we are coming in contact regularly with people that we’re having and indirect effect on and it’s resulting in more and more deaths in our community,” says Kuhr.

You can click here to find out more about COVID-19 in Mesa County and the Five-Star Program.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.