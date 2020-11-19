Advertisement

Restaurants brace for new restrictions

Main Street Cafe prepares for Mesa County to move to Level Red.
Main Street Cafe prepares for Mesa County to move to Level Red.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:37 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As we get ready for stricter measures ahead of Friday’s Level Red dial to take effect, restaurants are doing everything they can to remain open.

Restaurants have been following guidelines to keep their doors open like keeping their tables 6 feet apart, but ahead of these new restrictions many are applying for Mesa County’s Variance Protection Program to keep from shutting down permanently.

Running with shorter staff if needed is just one of the things they’re doing to ensure safety.

Restaurants that have been awarded the five star variance will be allowed to remain open at 50% capacity starting Friday despite the new restrictions, but they’re also making options for those who don’t want to dine in.

“We’re ramping our online ordering platform. We’re going to be having some promotions to get that going so as we get into this situation you can still have Rockslide or Dream Café food. You just drive up and we’ll walk it right out to you,” says Brian Oliver, General Manager of Dream Cafe and Rockslide Brew Club.

Restaurants who aren’t certified as part of the program will still be allowed to do take out and delivery.

