Advertisement

Colorado Mesa University provides updates ahead of Thanksgiving

Colorado Mesa University announces updates ahead of the holidays.
Colorado Mesa University announces updates ahead of the holidays.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University held a Facebook live earlier today to provide updates for students ahead of Thanksgiving.

The on campus testing site has given out over 4,000 tests within the last four days. Half of these tests were for community members and wait times have been about eight minutes or less. The site is helping the university prepare for students to return to campus in the spring in a safe way.

”Yeah you know one of the benefits of having all of this practiced now at running a mass testing site is we’ll be even more equipped and better able to test students as they come back to Grand Junction and ensure that they have a negative test prior to coming back on campus,” says John Marshall, Vice President of CMU.

The site will remain open next week Monday afternoon and all day Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adre Jordan Baroz, known as Psycho, is wanted for homicide.
Man known as ‘Pyscho’ arrested in connection to three people’s remains found in southern Colorado
New COVID-19 dial system published by State of Colorado
Stricter measures coming, Mesa County to transition to Level Red starting Nov. 20
Restaurants will be closed for indoor dining, and gyms will moved down to 10% capacity, from...
Red Level Restrictions explained
Bare shelves return to some stores
Bare shelves return to some stores
No ICU beds available in Mesa County according to public health department

Latest News

Planet Fitness in Grand Junction cleans every piece of equipment hourly.
Local gym prepares for new restrictions
Subaru Share the Love
Grand Junction Subaru participates in the Share the Love event
Mesa County Jail
Family of inmates at Mesa County Detention Facility speak out about the COVID-19 outbreak
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope